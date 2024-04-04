Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for Palestinians: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice at every international forum for the Palestinian people.

He was talking to Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A Rabei, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad today.

Welcoming the adoption of UNSC Resolution 2728, the Prime Minister expressed disappointment that Israel has chosen to ignore the resolution and continued to brazenly violate it.

Strongly condemning the ongoing Israeli brutalities in Gaza, he called for an immediate end to the genocidal war waged by Israel against the brave and innocent Palestinian people. He expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of over 32,000 Palestinians, including 17,000 children, as well as more than 70,000 injured by the brutal actions of Israeli security forces.

The Prime Minister thanked the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for his warm congratulatory message to him following his re-election.

He said Pakistan has a historic and close relationship with the brotherly State of Palestine and it had consistently supported the Palestine cause, at the UN, OIC as well as other international platforms.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has so far, sent seven tranches of relief goods for the people of Gaza. Another tranche is planned soon after Eid.

The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan for supporting the Palestinian people saying this is a source of strength for them at this difficult time.