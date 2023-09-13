Azerbaijan’s Ambassador calls on Air Chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr. Khazar Farhadov, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office on Wednesday. The meeting covered a wide array of topics, including matters of mutual interest, regional developments and the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Amidst the discussions, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, shared his strategic vision for Pakistan Air Force and reiterated his unwavering commitment to modernize its capabilities across the realms of air, space, cyber and electronic warfare.The discussion primarily focused on the areas of joint operational training and comprehensive cooperation in cross-domain, multi-spectrum operations.

Emphasizing the historical friendship between the two nations, the Air Chief stated, “The relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan has a myriad of reasons, deeply rooted in mutual experiences, enduring religious, cultural and historical bonds, all underpinned by a shared commitment to regional peace, security and stability.” Chief of the Air Staff reaffirmed his steadfast determination to further enhance the existing inter-military cooperation between the two sides, particularly in the fields of training and defence aviation. In the backdrop of upcoming major air exercise being held at Air Power Centre of Excellence, the Air Chief emphasized the pivotal role of joint aerial drills between the respective air forces to foster mutual learning and effectively address common security challenges.

Chief of the Air Staff offered his full cooperation for comprehensive training programs, starting from the basic level and progressing to tactical training of Azerbaijan Air Force air and ground crew in order to strengthen their technical skills and foster greater interoperability between the two air forces.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan and his team expressed great interest in the upcoming multi-national aerial exercise that would incorporate all domains of airpower. He lauded the historic and exemplary professionalism displayed by PAF personnel in times of both conflict and peace. He also expressed admiration for PAF’s notable achievements in nurturing a vibrant and progressive domestic aviation industry. The visiting dignitary reaffirmed that Pakistan and Azerbaijan, with their strong diplomatic and defence ties, are poised for an even stronger alliance in future.

He also praised the visionary leadership of the Air Chief, particularly commending the success of ‘National Aerospace Science and Technology Park’ and expressed keen interest in this state-of-the-art project, highlighting its significance in advancing the domestic aerospace industry.