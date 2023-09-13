PPP strives to strengthen common people: Bilawal

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARGARH: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing party workers in Muzaffargarh said that he has come to offer condolences to Mehr Irshad Ahmed Sial on the passing of his brother. Chairman Bilawal prayed to Allah Almighty to grant strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity. He also expressed that the PPP, as a party stands with its representative during this painful ordeal.

Chairman Bilawal said that the people of Muzaffargarh have stood with the PPP during adverse times. The people of Muzaffargarh offered unwavering support to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and then Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. They have never disappointed the party. During the 2018 elections, despite the pressure of the state, three of our National Assembly representatives emerged triumphant due to the people of Muzaffargarh. It is hoped that Muzaffargarh would give us five victorious National Assembly members in the upcoming elections.

Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP’s relation with Muzaffargarh dates back three generations. We have combatted anti-democratic entities together in every era, be it that of General Zia, General Musharraf or the recent selected rule. He said that the people of Muzaffargarh supported the party as it initiated the no-confidence movement and participated in the long march to reach Islamabad, which made it possible for us to succeed in a feat that was perceived as impossible to achieve. We were able to oust a puppet PM from office who had not only paved the way for political, economic or constitutional crises but also left us in a quagmire when it came to foreign affairs. Today, Pakistan is riddled with a plethora of issues. As I have been travelling by road, I have been apprised of the problems of the people through them directly, and their issues range from the ever-increasing inflation to meeting basic needs such as food, health and education, Chairman Bilawal said.

He said that that the solution of these crises lies in the manifesto of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who taught us that the economy of the country can only stand on its own when the people are financially strengthened. This is the basic difference between the philosophy of the PPP and that of the other parties who prioritise the elite over the common people of the country. They are of the view that making the rich richer would increase employment for the people. We are of the view that making the farmer and labourer rich, can help the country prosper. Tax amnesties or subsidies are perks that are given to the rich.

The PPP has continuously strived to strengthen the common people, an example of which is the Benazir Income Support Programme through which the poor women of the country are able to benefit. The PPP wishes for the benefits of subsidies to reach farmers directly, without the industrialist or the middle man. We will help the country emerge from this economic turmoil through the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari. Mill owners and industrialists have the access they need, it is the farmers and labourers that require a voice. The PPP is that voice. He said that in the next PPP government, the support that is available to others will be extended to self-employed labourers and those in the private sector to reap the benefits and perks of their hard work.

Bilawal said that the PPP has always seen to it that the promises it makes are fulfilled. Prior to President Zardari assuming the responsibility of the 2008 government, we were riddled with wheat, sugar, rice and other crises. We would import most commodities. Within a year, the PPP government was not only able to produce to the extent that it met our country’s needs but also was able to export it to other countries. Pakistan will prosper if the farmer prospers. He said that he is aware of the challenges but we also have the solutions to those embedded in our manifesto. Two days prior to her martyrdom, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was among the people of Muzaffargarh on 25 December and had promised to build a bridge. She had asked Yousaf Raza Gillani to remind her to build a bridge if they come to power. He said that it gave him immense pleasure to travel on the Head Mohammad Wala Bridge on his way and see for himself how the PPP fulfilled the promises of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto during President Zardari’s term and Yousaf Raza Gillani’s prime ministership.