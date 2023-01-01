Babar loses a spot in ICC Test rankings

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dropped to fifth position in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rankings after losing a spot in the Test batters category.

As per the latest ICC ranking update, the top three positions are held by Australian batters with top-ranked Marnus Labuschagne joined by Steve Smith on second, and Travis Head on the third position.

Labuschagne has 903 rating points, with Smith on 885. Head has 884 points after their tons in the ICC World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval.

Meanwhile Babar, who is the only Pakistan player in the top 10, has 862 rating points after New Zealand’s Kane Williamson with 883 points.

“Batters from the same side taking the top three places is a rare occurrence. The last time this occurred in the Test batting rankings was in 1984, when West Indies players Gordon Greenidge (810 rating points), Clive Lloyd (787) and Larry Gomes (773) were at the top of the list,” the ICC said in a press release.

“There are also some other significant movements for Australia after their 209-run victory over India.

“Alex Carey has progressed 11 places to 36th after scoring 48 and 66 not out while Nathan Lyon (up two places to sixth) and Scott Boland (up five places to 36th) have also moved up after finishing with five wickets each in the match.

“India batter Ajinkya Rahane’s scores of 89 and 46 see him return to the rankings in 37th position while Shardul Thakur has moved up six places to 94th after his half-century in the first innings.”