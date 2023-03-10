Ban on female education continues to spark int’l criticism

KABUL (TOLOnews): The US Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council, Ambassador Michèle Taylor, stated on Twitter that female students in Afghanistan face unacceptable restrictions on their freedom and ability to pursue education.

“Over 600 million children worldwide are unable to attain minimum proficiency levels in reading and math. In Afghanistan, girls are barred from attending secondary school and face unacceptable restrictions on their freedom of movement,” the statement reads.

Although, the new academic year will start in the next two weeks, so far no new decision has been made to reopen girls’ schools.

Some female students criticized the closure of their schools by the current government.

“We worked hard and learned a lot; we have goals and ambitions, and it is vital that our schools be opened in order to accomplish our educational dreams,” Husna, a student in the eleventh grade, told TOLOnews.

“We ask the officials to reopen schools for female students at the same time as it is opened for male students,” said Salwa, another student.

Kabul residents said that education provides the basis for the progress of the country, and they asked the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for girls.

“If they reopen schools and universities it will be a very good thing, and we will get rid of the need of others. We should have doctors and engineers and serve our country,” said Janan, a resident of Kabul.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to open schools for girls, and this is our only request and it will make everyone progress in the country,” said Amir, another resident of Kabul. Grades 7-12 f have been closed for girls and young women for more than 530 days.