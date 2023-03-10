Unregistered vehicles: Traffic Directorate issuing license plates

KABUL (TOLOnews): The General Directorate of Traffic said during a news conference said that the procedure of issuing license plates for cars lacking documentation has started, and these cars are expected to receive three-year licenses.

This directorate warned that if the owners of undocumented cars do not obtain a license within three months, their cars will be confiscated. “The provincial traffic departments and the general directorate of traffic are giving legal licenses and three-year temporary license plate numbers for these sorts of cars,” said Hasibullah Mukhtar, General Director of Traffic.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the government has begun to distribute documentation for unregistered cars in an effort to solve issues and provide facilities for citizens.

Speaking at the press conference, Mohammad Nabi Omari, the deputy interior ministry, asked all the citizens and forces of the Islamic Emirate to follow the traffic rules.

“The Islamic Emirate’s high-ranking and low-ranking officials as well as the people must observe the traffic laws in order to prevent traffic issues,” Omari noted.

Based on the figures of the General Directorate of Traffic, more than 1,000 traffic accidents occurred nationwide since the start of 1401 (solar year) to the end of Dalwa, resulting in the deaths of 800 people.

“Around 1,150 traffic incidents have happened across the nation owing to the negligence of drivers, in which 800 people lost their lives and 11,620 others were injured,” said Abdul Wadud Khairkhah, head of planning for the traffic directorate.

The General Directorate of Traffic said that the distribution of number plates for unregistered cars is intended to remove the problems of the citizens.

