Baradar urges Russians to invest in Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with Ruslan Adelgiriyev, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation and Special Representative on Climate Change, at his office.

Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian Ambassador in Kabul, also attended the meeting, Baradar’s office said.

According to the office their discussions encompassed collaborative economic and trade initiatives, the potential for Russian investment in Afghanistan, climate change mitigation, and the enhancement of political ties between the two nations.

Emphasizing the positive trajectory of Afghanistan-Russia relations, the Deputy PM stressed the importance of joint efforts to bolster and safeguard these ties against external threats.

He highlighted the current conducive investment climate in Afghanistan, underlining the opportunities available to Russian investors across various sectors.

Furthermore, Baradar advocated for Afghanistan’s active participation in international climate change forums, citing the nation’s significant vulnerability to climate-related challenges and the need for reciprocal cooperation.

Adelgiriyev commended Afghanistan’s progress and pledged to convey an accurate portrayal of the country’s developments to the Russian government and people.

He expressed Russian investors’ readiness to engage in diverse sectors within Afghanistan, contingent upon sustained security assurances.