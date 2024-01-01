PTI-P chief Khatak rejects rumours about quitting

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan-Parliamentarian (PTI-P) chief Pervez Khatak has rejected rumours about quitting politics, on Monday.

“Fake news is being spread about me,” the former defence minister said, adding that he will continue politics.

The rumour about Khatak quitting politics went viral following the announcements of JI Amir Sirajul Haq and IPP Chairman Jehangir Tareen.

The JI Amir Sirajul Haq announced stepped down for failure to deliver in the general election. The JI has failed to secure seats in the National Assembly. It got just two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly seats.

Jahangir Khan Tareen said goodbye to party chairmanship and politics as well.

Jahangir Tareen faced defeat in both constituencies of the National Assembly in the Feb 8 polls.

Tareen contested from NA-149 and NA-155 Lodhran-2 but was unable to clinch victory.