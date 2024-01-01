Barrister Gohar urges ECP to announce verdict on reserved seats as per law

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its verdict according to the wishes of people.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said that the people of Pakistan gave their verdict on Feb 8 and now the ECP should also follow the suit.

“We always respected the decision of ECP but the commission failed to safeguard our constitutional rights,” PTI leader said.

He urged the ECP to announce the verdict of reserved seats in a transparent manner.

Earlier, the ECP adjourned till tomorrow (Wednesday) hearing on pleas relating to inclusion of PTI-backed independents in the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and allotment of reserved seats.

A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard six petitions against the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in the Election Commission.

The ECP clubbed all applications against the SIC.

Azam Nazir Tarar, Attaullah Tarar and others appeared on behalf of the PML-N petitioner, Barrister Gohar, Ali Zafar and Babar Awan appeared on behalf of PTI while Farooq H Naik and Farogh Naseem appeared on behalf of the MQM.