SP martyred, two terrorists killed in Mardan IBO

F.P. Report

MARDAN: In yet another terrorism incident reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a Superintendent of Police (SP) Ijaz Khan was martyred while three other officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan’s Zada Mata area in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The encounter erupted as law enforcement agencies engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists, leading to the martyrdom of SP Ijaz Khan.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman confirmed the incident, adding that the brave SP fell victim to the terrorists’ indiscriminate firing.

The injured officials, including the DSP, were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

During the operation police forces retaliated against the terrorists, resulting in the neutralization of two wanted militants.

Sources within the police department disclosed that the operation was intelligence-driven, targeting terrorists in the Katling area of Mardan.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the martyred SP Ijaz Khan were solemnly offered at the Police Lines, with District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan and other dignitaries from the law enforcement fraternity in attendance.

On the other hand, a police officer, Qaisar Khan, also embraced martyrdom after he was gunned down by motorcyclists on Monday night in Peshawar.

The funeral prayer of policeman Qaisar was performed at Malik Saad Police Lines. It was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashif Aftab Abbasi and other police officials.

courtesy : ary news