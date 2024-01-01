Speculations about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy doing the rounds

LONDON (Web Desk) : Following the virality of a video featuring Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal strolling through London’s streets, speculation has taken over the internet.

Fans have speculated that Katrina is expecting her first child with Vicky based on her loose-fitting clothing in the video.

The internet was soon flooded with comments and conjecture on Katrina’s purported pregnancy.

As stated by a source cited by Zoom, Katrina’s pregnancy rumors are true, and if everything goes according to plan, she will give birth to their first child in the UK.

Katrina, who has British roots and owns a home in Hampstead, London, is expected to deliver her baby in the city.

The source corroborated, “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her.”

The couple was vacationing in London when the video, showing them walking hand in hand, caught fans’ attention.

The pregnancy rumours started when onlookers noticed Katrina appeared to have a baby bump.

On social media, some people even said that Katrina appeared “more pregnant” than actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child in September 2024.

however, there is a caveat. There have been a few contradictory reports despite the escalating rumours otherwise. Hindustan Times said that another source questioned Katrina’s pregnancy claims, stating that she is preoccupied with her career.

But according to Zoom’s most recent update, fans may soon get to glimpse a new member of the Kaif-Kaushal family. Neither Katrina nor Vicky have addressed the rumors in public as of yet, so supporters are anxiously expecting an official statement.