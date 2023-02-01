Bilawal demands judicial investigation of cipher case

LARKANA (INP): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded judicial investigation of cipher case. Speaking to media in Larkana on Sunday, Bilawal said the cipher case is a serious matter and a judicial investigation must be carried out in this matter.

He said that relief has been given in the cipher case however the Bhutto family went through political victimization that why “we want proper investigation of the cipher case”.

The former foreign minister stated that the Ex-president of US Donald Trump was tried in court and classified documents were recovered from his residence hereby the cipher case also requires investigation and the people of Pakistan should know the truth behind cipher case as it was security breach.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto files nomination papers for NA-196: Former Foreign Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has formally submitted his nomination papers for NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot-I), on Sunday. Chairman PPP personally delivered his nomination documents to the Returning Officer in Shahdadkot.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari filed his nomination papers to Returning Officer/Assistant Commissioner Shahdadkot Mohsin Ali Sheikh for NA-196. Earlier, the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Shahdadkot was met with an enthusiastic reception, as thousands of supporters gathered outside the RO office, expressing their support with fervent slogans, “Wazeer e Azam Bilawal”, and a shower of flowers. Party leaders and office-bearers were also in attendance to mark this significant development.

President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi, District President PPP Kamber-Shahdadkot Qammaruddin Gopang, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Suhail Ahmed Siyal, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, PPP leaders and others were also accompanied with him.