F.P. Report

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed while addressing the Tazeem Al-Haramain Shareefain conference on Sunday said that the official Hajj package will be made low-cost and the price of air tickets for Hajj will also be reduced.

He said that an app has been created for the convenience of pilgrims, all pilgrims of Hajj across the country will benefit from this app, through the app, the pilgrims will also be trained, from Pakistan to Baitullah the app includes guidance content for each and every step.

The federal minister stated that by creating a complaint management system in the app, we have also managed to monitor our own work, the complaints filed by the pilgrims in this system will be resolved immediately. He said that Abaya would be given as a gift to the women going for Hajj, while a 30 kg suitcase with QR code would also be provided by the government to the Hajj pilgrims availing government scheme.

Aneeq Ahmed told the conference that more than 6,000 applications for Hajj have been received from the fixed quota, I will request Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and the federal cabinet to include these 6,000 people in the scheme without balloting. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Inter-Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Deputy Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Karachi and Caretaker Interior Minister of Sindh Brigadier (retired) Haris Nawaz were the special guests of the Tazeem al-Haramain Sharifain conference. Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi while addressing the conference said that for the past several years, friendly Arab countries had been demanding a one-window system, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir established the Special Investment Facilitation Council along with the government.

He said that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were strong, which had no precedent in the world. Allama Tahir Ashrafi recalled his visit to Saudi Arabia where King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz said that his cardiologist was a Pakistani. When Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman came to Pakistan, he said that he was the Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia. Allama Tahir Ashrafi stated that Saudi Arabia was rapidly progressing, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman achieved many goals under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, he has introduced a computerized system to obtain visa for Saudi Arabia.

He further said that developed countries were are working on two new avenues; religious diplomacy and religious tourism, we have many holy places of Sikh and Buddhist religions through which Pakistan can earn billions of dollars in foreign exchange and get rid of IMF.

At the end of the Tazeem al-Haramain conference, organizers presented Sindhi caps and ajrak (shawls) to Saudi Deputy Consul General, Federal Minister Aneeq Ahmed, SAPM Allama Tahir Ashrafi and Caretaker Interior Minister Sindh Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz.