Bilawal gears up to call APC on coronavirus

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday made a telephonic contact with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and discussed measures to contain coronavirus in the country.

Spokesman for the PPP confirmed that both the leaders agreed to convene All Parties Conference over the matter. The spokesman said that Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif decided to show solidarity at the national level against coronavirus.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-Q leader Ch Parvez Elahi and Balochistan National Party leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal and took them into confidence about the APC.

All the above said parties agreed to take part in the APC. Bilawal said: “It is need of the hour to show unity.

The government cannot alone fight against coronavirus, all the political parties and other institutions should come forward and play their due role in the fight against coronavirus.”