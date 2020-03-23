PIA’s special flight to bring back Pakistanis from UAE tonight

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority has made special arrangements to bring back 150 stranded Pakistanis at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports.

A special Pakistan International Airlines flight will bring back these 150 Pakistanis to Islamabad airport tonight at 12:30am. These Pakistanis had been left stranded after Pakistan suspended international flights operation on March 21.

Earlier, the CAA has specially permitted a Qatar Airways flight to bring back 72 Pakistanis from Doha airport.

There are still Pakistanis stranded at Istanbul airport in Turkey and Bangkok airport in Thailand and the authorities are weighing down different options to bring these Pakistanis back to the country.

The government has also announced strict screening and measures for the returning passengers at Islamabad airport to avoid coronavirus spread threat.