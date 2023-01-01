Bilawal has capacity of foreign minister: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his capacity as a foreign minister of Pakistan, has brought the issue of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden to the attention of the international community and raised voice against it, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the importance of respecting all religions and urged for the sanctity of Islam to be upheld in the same manner.

Speaking at the media corner before the meeting of the Sindh Assembly today, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has effectively conveyed our commitment to advocating for religious respect worldwide, we anticipate the international community to devise a comprehensive action plan on promoting religious tolerance, ensuring that the sentiments of followers of all religions are safeguarded from any form of harm in the future.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that the alleged support received by PTI from Israel and India was confirmed by yesterday’s Israeli statement. He highlighted a previous incident where Chairman PTI supported his Jewish brother-in-law over a candidate of Pakistani origin Sadiq Khan in the election for Mayor of London.

The Sindh Information Minister expressed concern over the recent revelation of connections between certain politicians and Israel, which is a significant matter of concern for the entire Pakistani population. Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that this development, in light of the Israeli statement, raises alarming implications. He stated that such affiliations of the PTI are potentially perilous and need to be carefully addressed.

He questioned the relevance of Israel’s support for Imran Khan. When asked about Imran Khan, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the truth about Imran Khan was revealed late. He further added that had the facts been known earlier, it is unlikely that any honest Pakistani would have voted for or supported him.

In response to a question, the Sindh Information Minister said that Pakistan has consistently safeguarded its minority communities and their places of worship, and this duty will be upheld continuously. In response to another question, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that if an individual is found to be acting as a foreign agent, appropriate actions should be taken against them. Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that it is unprecedented in history for Israel to publicly issue a statement in support of Imran Khan.

In response to a question, the Sindh Information Minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) brought together the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Jamaat-e-Islami, the PPP has a history of fostering unity among people. In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that it is a bitter truth that the leader of a political party was allegedly pursuing the agenda of another country. He expressed that this revelation has left everyone surprised and astonished, prompting a need for reconsideration of their opinions regarding PTI. In response to a question, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that Sindh will always maintain its status as a province.