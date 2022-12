F.P. Report

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister of the country Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday reached his ancestors’ city Larkana to observe Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 15th martyrdom anniversary tomorrow (Tuesday).

Bilawal Bhutto on his personal twitter account shared his video with followers and informed them that he has reached Larkana.