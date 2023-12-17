Bilawal says doors for talks with all parties open

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that doors of political parties are always open to everyone for discussion.

Bilawal was talking to media after reaching Lahore on Monday.

He said it was very good to reach Lahore. He said the PPP was founded in Lahore and efforts would be made to strengthen the PPP again in the city.

The PPP chairman said that rising inflation, poverty and unemployment have made people’s lives difficult.

“Whenever the PPP government came to power, we fought against unemployment and inflation. Our competition is not with any political party,” he added.

He said that in the past we launched the revolutionary project, Benazir Income Support Programme. He vowed that after coming into power again, the PPP would launch programees that would give relief to the youth and workers.

Bilawal said Pakistan Peoples Party is a political party and the doors of political parties are always open to everyone for discussion. He said if we get a majority in the upcoming elections, we will take everyone along with us.

He lamented that politics of hatred and discrimination is going on in the country.

He praised the PPP workers saying “it is the party whose workers stood by the party during the dictatorship of General Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf.

He said that the Nawaz Sharif regime was no less than dictatorship for the PPP workers.