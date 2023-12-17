Former interior minister Sarfraz Bugti joins PPP

F.P. Report

TURBAT: Former caretaker interior minister and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sarfraz Bugti joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday, following his recent resignation from the office.

Addressing a gathering at the party’s workers convention in Turbat, Bugti revealed that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had urged him to join the party during Zardari’s visit to Turbat.

Bugti said he would contest the upcoming general elections with the support of the PPP leadership.

Scheduled for Feb 8, 2024, the general elections had faced concerns of potential delays. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) eventually released the polling schedule following orders from the Supreme Court.

Bugti expressed optimism that Zardari’s leadership could pave the way for peace in Balochistan.

He appealed to the former president to prioritise enhanced healthcare provisions for locals, urging the establishment of a modern hospital in Turbat.

“I am committed to advancing PPP’s progress under your guidance,” Bugti assured Zardari.