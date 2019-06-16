Bilawal says will start movement from ‘Bibi’s birthday rally’ in Nawabshah

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Sunday he would start a movement on June 23 from Nawabshah where a rally will be held in commemoration of the birthday of late former prime minister and his mother, Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing a press conference here at PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan’s residence in the city, the PPP chief said: “We won’t let the Parliament pass the ‘enemy of the people’ budget.

“The PTIMF budget is the enemy of the people,” he noted, referring to a portmanteau of the abbreviations of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which confirmed a staff level agreement on a bailout package worth $6 billion for a period of three years on May 12 to support Pakistan’s economic reforms.

“We will also get in touch with the parties that have formed alliances with the government,” he said, adding that he and his allies would talk to the people, go door-to-door and house-to-house, and out on the streets.

Bilawal further noted that he would follow up with Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman about the Opposition parties’ All Parties Conference (APC).

“We have already given a chance to the [incumbent] government and we are giving them another one now,” he said.

The PPP boss further mentioned that he hoped that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, whom he met earlier today in Raiwind, would “join us with her honesty”.

“We, the young leaders, including Maryam and I and others, are going to play a lengthy political innings. We are separate political parties and we will continue with our mudslinging and our politics.

“But we will try our best not to make disagreements personal but only on viewpoints,” Bilawal added.

Bilawal, Maryam agree not to let budget be passed

Earlier today, following their meeting in Raiwind, the two political leaders pondered on a decisive campaign against the incumbent PTI government.

The PPP chief had travelled to Lahore on Maryam’s invitation to meet her and discuss, as per sources, the contemporary political situation following the announcement of Federal Budget 2019-20.

In the meeting, the two agreed not to let the Federal Budget 2019-20 be passed and decided to develop a plan of action in this regard. The PPP and PML-N leaders concurred that only upholding the Constitution of Pakistan and sticking true to democracy can take the country forward.

They also decided to go ahead with their political strategy in line with the spirit of the democratic constitution.