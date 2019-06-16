Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed new DG ISI in surprise change

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In an unexpected development, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday appointed Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as new head of the country’s premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Gen Faiz was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in April and then was posted as adjutant General at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

He had served in the ISI for two-and-a-half years before being prompted to Lt Gen.

He would now return to head the ISI, replacing Lt Gen Asim Munir, who barely served in the agency for only few months.

It was not clear what prompted the change as usually DG ISI serves for three years.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the reshuffle in a statement. The outgoing DG ISI Gen Munir has been posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala.

In other posting and transfers, Lt Gen Amir Abbasi has been appointed Quarter Master General at GHQ, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza named as Adjutant General and Lt Gen Moazm Ijaz as engineer-in-chief.