Bilawal sees Bhutto as actual possessor of Lahore

F.P. Report

Lahore: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing corner meetings in constituency NA-127 in Lahore at Peco road Kot Lakhpat, Township and General Hospital Metro Chowk on Sunday said that he is delighted to be among the jiyalas. “You are my representative and ambassador in this constituency and you will deliver my message, PPP’s message to every house in the area” Chairman Bilawal said to the jiyalas.

He said that This city of Lahore does not belong to a business man or trader or a sportsman. This city belongs to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. These people think that by martyring Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and their jiyalas, they can frighten us but this is their misperception. Ha has come to his own city from where Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto contested the elections and now he is contesting election from this city.

Chairman PPP said that they ask us that why we have come to Lahore. We asked them why they had come here. They were imposed by General Zia ul Haq. They were imposed by General Hameed Gul in Punjab and they were imposed on Punjab by General Faiz Hameed. We are doing politics in the city because of jiyalas. We are doing politics for the poor people, laborers and white-collar people. We are doing politics for the hardworking people of this city. We are looking for support from the people and we only need their support.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said to the jiyalas that they have to deliver his message of economic agenda which consists of 10-points to the people. InshaAllah, we will fulfill all these points and defeat poverty, unemployment and inflation.

The first of PPP’s economic agenda is that we will double the salary of people in five years. The second point is to provide free electricity to poor people up to 300 units. The third point of our agenda is to provide free education for all. Our fourth point is to provide free and quality health facilities to everyone so that the people who go to London for their treatment would stay here and get the treatment of international standard.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had introduced 5-marla scheme and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had introduced 7-marla scheme and now I will provide homes to thirty lac people and the ownership to those houses will be awarded to the woman of the house. Addition to this all the katchi abaadis will be regularized. We will extend the Benazir Income Support Program. We will introduce “Mazdoor Card”, “Kissan Card” and “Youth Card.” We will introduce “Bhook Mitao” Program for which I have a plan for every union council level, Chairman Bilawal said. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that now we will contest the election and defeat others in their own home.

They are traditional politicians. They are politicians of hate and division and victimization as they are the representatives of the elite whereas the PPP represents the downtrodden and common people of Pakistan. We have to change the fate of the country.

The PPP is the alternative of traditional politics with its young leadership. You all have to represent me and contest this election, Chairman said. “InshaAllah you will be victorious, Arrow will be victorious, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be victorious. Most of all people will be victorious, you will be victorious and people of Lahore will be victorious”, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.