Bilawal vows to turn difficulties into opportunities

F.P. Report

SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the economic crisis, climate breakdown and growing population as a challenging situation for the nation, but has also reiterated his resolve, saying, “We will turn our difficulties into opportunities. Problems can be solved by working together and utilizing the country’s resources.”

Addressing the annual function of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Women as Chief Guest, PPP Chairman said that the future of the country is the youth of Pakistan. He said that “if the politics of division, hatred and abuse are buried”, Pakistan’s problems can be solved. “Pakistan is currently facing many difficulties,” he said, adding that on the one hand there are threats caused by the economic crisis and climate change, on the other hand there is the pressure of problems arising due to the growing population in the country.

He said that the ideology of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makan’, is as much needed today as it may not have been before. He said that due to climate change, our region is under threat due to the melting of snow in the Himalayan range, and added: “in the years to come, there will be floods first and after some time (as the snow melts in the Himalayan range) the people here will suffer from thirst.” He said that Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population. “70% of our population consists of youth, whose needs include education, employment and health,” he added.

Chairman PPP, while discussing the solutions to the problems facing the country, said that the incoming government will first have to take responsibility to double the salaries to fight inflation during its five-year term. “Pakistan is an agricultural country, and we all know that if the farmers are prosperous, the whole of Pakistan will be prosperous,” he said, adding that PPP intends to take measures for the prosperity of farmers across Pakistan. The PPP government will introduce Kisan Card for farmers, Mazdoor Card for laborers and Youth Card for youth. He said that instead of giving the subsidy of billions of rupees to the mill owners through the said cards, the funds will directly reach the backward working classes. “The first right to workers in Pakistan was given by the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqkar Ali Bhutto,” he recalled.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that provision of education and employment opportunities by the government is the right of the youth, adding that vocational training facilities will be provided to the youth along with financial support through Youth Card and Youth Centers. He vowed that youth centers will be established in every district with digital library, free Wi-Fi facility, vocational training and career counseling as well as cultural and sports facilities, adding that steps will be taken at the government level for the employment of Pakistani youths abroad. “(From the time of the foreign ministry term) I have also started working in this regard and have also spoken to Japan and Europe,” he said.

He said that health facilities are the right of every citizen, and money should not be a barrier to treatment, and added: “under this ideology we have built institutions like NICVD and Gambat Hospital.” He said that the revolution in the health sector that has come in Sindh, he wants to spread it all over Pakistan, adding that because we have demonstrated this in Sindh, we can provide similar facilities in other parts of the country.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if the PPP is successful in the upcoming elections due on February 8 next year, then its government will build the development projects across the country keeping in view the climate changes. He urged the nation, saying: “we have to explain to the world that in the situation caused by climate change, Pakistan’s role is at the forefront of the war. Pakistan’s share in these factors is not even one percent, which are the cause of climate change.”

PPP Chairman, while discussing the solution to the energy crisis facing the country, stressed that Pakistan has to invest in green and solar energy. He said that the PPP government established after winning the election will establish energy parks at the district level under public-private partnership and free electricity will be provided to poor families using up to 300 units per month.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan has so many resources that the problems faced by the nation can be solved. “Babus (bureaucracy) of Islamabad say that there is not enough funds in the country, but let me tell you that from where we can save money and spend it on the welfare of public,” he said, adding that the incoming PPP government will abolish these 17 ministries in the Center, which are not constitutionally required after the 18th Amendment. He pointed out that by closing those 17 ministries in the Center, Rs 300 billion can be saved annually and such money could be spent on the development and welfare of the people. “If traditional politics of division and hatred are left aside and joint efforts are made, then the destiny of the country can be changed,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was received by Chairman of the Board of Governors of the educational institution Vice Air Chief Khalid Mehmood and Principal Dr. Farida Sheikh on his arrival at Pakistan’s first women’s cadet college, the Bakhtawar Cadet College. During the ceremony Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was presented Guard of Honour by the third badge of Bakhtawar Cadet College. On this occasion, former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and former Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho also accompanied by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.