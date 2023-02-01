Quaid’s struggle, a guiding light for politicians: Solangi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that the political struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a guiding light for the politicians of the country.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had firmly believed in the rule of law and his entire political struggle against colonialism was within the confines of the then laws,” he said while speaking during a television talk show of a private news channel. The minister suggested that the peaceful struggle was the best option to bring change in the law in a democratic system.

To a query, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan had taken notice of incidents involving “snatching of the nomination papers” of the aspiring candidates. Internal communication between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Establishment Secretary was a routine matter, the minister said while responding to another query.

Solangi asserted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was an autonomous institution and empowered to take action in case of irregularities. He urged the people to keep trust in the institutions and called for focusing on the country’s real issues.

The minister said all Pakistanis were needed to contribute to the national development. It was clearly stated in the Constitution that the country would be run by its elected representatives, he said, adding “The sooner everyone moves in that direction, the better it will be for everybody.”

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi also said that all minorities, including the Christian community in Pakistan, enjoyed complete religious freedom.

In his message of Christmas greetings to the Christian community, the minister said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed protection to the rights of minorities. “Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it clear in his address to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947 that the rights of minorities will be fully protected in the state of Pakistan,” Murtaza Solangi added.

The minister said the Christian community had played an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. All Pakistanis were united for the development and prosperity of the country, Murtaza Solangi maintained. He said, he equally shared the joy of the Christian community on Christmas.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi participated in the Christmas ceremony at the Pakistan Television and cut the Christmas cake.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, PTV Managing Director Syed Mubasher Taueer Shah and other officers were also present on the occasion. The information minister, while offering Christmas greetings to the Christian community, especially the Christian employees of PTV, said, “We all share with you the moment of joy and happiness.”

He said the PTV’s payment of advance salary and Christmas allowance to its Christian employees before Christmas was a welcome step. On the occasion, the information secretary and the PTV MD congratulated the Christian employees on Christmas. They said that it had always been a tradition of PTV to organize a Christmas celebration ceremony on its premises. The PTV’s Christian employees thanked the the minister for attending the function.

Solangi stresses on democratic means, adherence to rule of law to tackle issues: Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi stressed on addressing the challenges being faced by the country through democratic means, negotiations, and adherence to the rule of law, as extra-constitutional measures could only lead to destruction.

Speaking at a speech competition organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Production (DEMP) among the students of model schools and colleges affiliated with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, he underscored that the pivotal solution to the country’s urgent challenges laid in upholding democratic traditions.

“Respecting the Constitution is crucial as progress rests in following the law. Deviating from this may lead to chaos and a breach of constitutional principles,” the minister said. Solangi asserted that the country could overcome its prevailing challenges by wholeheartedly embracing the principles advocated by Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Quaid, a proponent of the rule of law, advocated for its application impartially, regardless of right or wrong, he said, emphasizing the importance of respecting diverse opinions. The minister observed that despite acknowledging the oppressive nature of British laws, Jinnah was steadfast in preserving the integrity of the legal system. He held the firm belief that all citizens were equal, emphasizing that genuine value was found in one’s character and dedication to peaceful political pursuits.