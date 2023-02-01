BNA leader among 70 rebels lay down arms

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai Wednesday said that a commander of Balochistan Nationalist Army (BNA) along with 70 other fighters of the nationalist separatist group have given up arms, in a major positive development for the Pakistani security forces fighting against militancy.

“The BNA is spilling the blood of their brothers at the behest of India,” the interim minister said while addressing a press conference flanked by Balochistan caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali in Quetta. “Balochistan has been the biggest target of India’s anti-Pakistan efforts as the enemy is aware of the fact that Pakistan’s way to progress passes through Balochistan,” the minister said.

This is the reason India has been trying to mislead the situation in the province for decades, he added. Achakzai said that Bangalzai had taken Gulzar Imam Shanbay’s place after the latter’s arrest. “Sarfaraz Bangalzai also realised the enemy’s conspiracy,” he said, adding that the sons of this soil retracted after knowing about India’s nefarious intentions. On the occasion, Bangalzai said that he has been away from his land and people and coming back feels good.

“Weapon is not the solution to a problem. The parents should educate their children and keep them away from a negative environment,” he said. The ex-BNA leader said that the banned militant outfits are also using women in their evil plans. He revealed that the funding of the militant outfits is being done from India, while drug peddling and kidnapping are also part of the conspiracy.

Bangalzai told the media that the 70 BNA fighters have accompanied him there, while many others are also willing to give up. He called on the state of Pakistan to make a policy for those who are willing to give up their separatist efforts and welcome them back.