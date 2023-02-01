PHC withdrew arrest warrant against BRT’s contractor

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad withdrew arrest’s warrant of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) contractor as well as extended status quo 23rd January 2024 while ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for submission of reply in this regard, on Wednesday.

The counsel Waseem Sajjad, Abdul Muneem Khan, Shumail Butt and Qazi Jawad advocates appeared on behalf of petitioner while Deputy Prosecutor General Azeem Dad along with Additional Prosecutor General Muhammad Ali present before court during the hearing of BRT’s contactor plea.

PHC has been approached with three writ petitions contesting the re-investigation of BRT, despite the court being informed that NAB had not submitted a reply. However, NAB’s representative contended that a reply had indeed been submitted but was delayed due to technical issues with the High Court’s system. The counsel Waseem Sajjad, contended that NAB lacks jurisdiction over the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project due to its civil nature and further argued for a declaration of nullity of the inquiry.

Deputy Prosecutor General Azeem Dad and Additional Prosecutor General Muhammad Ali asserted that Masood Ahmad another petitioner in the case, failed to appear before the court neither participating in the inquiry despite being granted interim bail. Furthermore, they argued for a withdrawal of status quo in this regard. The legal representative, Qazi Jawad Advocate, contended that Masood Ahmad Shah is currently involved in a distinct legal proceeding due to his inclusion on the Exit Control List (ECL) and is being represented by his attorneys at an appropriate court of law.

Nonetheless, the legal representatives of NAB have petitioned for the removal of the status quo and put forth the argument that PHC lacks jurisdiction to grant pre-arrest bail in this matter as Accountability Court is vested with competent jurisdiction in this case. A divisional comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad observed that NAB first submit reply then further argumentation to be held while adjourned hearing till 23rd January 2024.

PHC grants transit bail to 10 PTI workers: Justice Syed Arshad Ali of the PHC has granted transit bail to 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were nominated in six separate cases following a workers’ convention held in Kohat and ordered for appearance before the Session Court till 26th December.