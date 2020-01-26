Body of drowned fisherman found, family suspects foul play

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The body of a fisherman who drowned at sea while fishing was found in the seawater near Karachi’s Ibrahim Haideri area.

Rescue officials relayed Muhammad Salman, a resident of Akbar Goth, had drowned in the sea while fishing on Jan 13.

The deceased’s legal heirs said they were informed about the incident on Jan 16.

Suspecting foul play in the case of his death, they announced to pursue legal action to ascertain the facts.

Last Sunday, two men had drowned in the sea when a car went out of the control of one of them learning driving and fell into seawater, according to Darakhshan police.

The deceased were identified as Daniyal Aziz, 20, and Mohammad Iftikhar, 55.

An Alto (ARA-904) fell into the sea in the Defence Housing Authority, Phase-VIII, near the Creek Club, according to police.

A Darakhshan police official said that Daniyal was reportedly learning driving in the open ground near the creek when the car went out of his control and fell into the water.