British HC takes up security cooperation issues with Naqvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner (BHC) to Pakistan Jean Marriott held a special meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi at his office here on Friday and discussed a raft of issues.

The British High Commissioner was warmly welcomed by Mohsin Naqvi at the Ministry of Interior building, where bilateral security cooperation and matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

Both sides expressed a commitment to bolster relations and cooperation between their countless across various domains.

The British envoy also engaged in discussions regarding the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket series with Mohsin Naqvi who is also Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Ms Jane Marriott has been the British High Commissioner to Pakistan since July 2023. Before taking up her current position, she was British High Commissioner to Kenya (2019-23) and Ambassador to Yemen (2013-15).

She has previously served as Director of the UK’s Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit; joint FCDO Director for the Middle East and North Africa; Ambassador to Sana’a, Yemen (2013-15); Deputy and Acting Ambassador to Tehran; and as an adviser to the US Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke. She has also completed two postings to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. (INP)