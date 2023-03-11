Briton to race 10km in Gabon as part of London Marathon preparations

LONDON (BBC): Mo Farah will race the Port-Gentil 10km in Gabon two weeks before what is expected to be the Briton’s final London Marathon appearance. The four-time Olympic champion, 40, announced in January that he expects 2023 to be his final year of racing before retirement.

Farah is currently training in Ethiopia as he continues his preparations for the London Marathon on 23 April. He is unsure if the marathon will be his last competitive event.

In a short video, the British marathon record holder said he has been “preparing well” in Ethiopia, adding he is “really excited” to test his fitness over 10km on 8 April in Gabon, 15 days before he takes to the streets of his home city. A hip injury prevented Farah from taking part in last year’s London Marathon, with the 2023 race set to be his first full marathon since 2019.

The six-time world track champion won the Big Half – a half marathon race – in London in September but he has raced just seven times since October 2019.

Farah’s personal best over 10km on the road is 27 minutes 44 seconds, however that time was set in 2010 and he was surprisingly beaten by club runner Ellis Cross in his last outing over the distance at the Vitality London 10,000 last year.

The 2018 Chicago Marathon winner’s highest London Marathon finish was third in 2018. He will face a stacked field in the 2023 race, which features four of the five fastest runners in history.

The 2023 London Marathon will be broadcast live on BBC TV, iPlayer and online.