By-polls for NA: PHC extends status quo

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has extended status quo till 18th March for by-polls scheduled on 16th and 19th March in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa challenged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday.

During hearing PHC divisional bench comprised of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim was informed that Election Commission of Pakistan and Speaker National Assembly didn’t submitted reply before court.

However, ECP’s lawyer requested for provision of further time for submission of comments while PHC has adjourned further hearing till 18th March. PTI’s counsel Barrister Gohar Khan didn’t appear before court due to other engagements while he was represented by Bilal Khalil Advocate before PHC.

