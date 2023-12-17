Caretaker Chief Minister KP declares anti-corruption “Jihad”

ABBOTTABAD (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Sunday has called for a collective effort to combat corruption, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for negligence in duty across all institutions. He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at KP House Abbottabad.

The Caretaker CM said that Abbottabad has been officially declared a sister city with Azerbaijan, marking the commencement of various developmental projects. The government is determined to ensure transparent and fair elections in Abbottabad, prioritizing the resolution of local issues.

Following meetings with various delegations. Delegations from Azerbaijan, along with key officials such as Health Minister Dr Riaz Khan and Mineral and Planning Minister Dr Sarfraz Ali Shah, were present at the occasion.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister acknowledged the existing issues in the district, particularly concerning water, electricity, and cleanliness.

The Commissioner informed about devised solutions for these problems. Chief Minister Arshad Hussain outlined a comprehensive strategy to tackle unemployment, aiming to train half a million youth within a year. Task forces have been formed in various institutions, offering courses ranging from four months to four years. The goal is to provide employment opportunities, both domestically and internationally, based on demand.

Additionally, Chief Minister Arshad Hussain announced the Quantum Valley declaration for Haripur and Abbottabad, ensuring that youth will no longer face employment issues. The empowerment of the youth is highlighted through plans such as conferring university status to medical colleges, training doctors and physiotherapists, establishing nursing directorates, and constructing nursing institutes.

He emphasized the importance of resolving issues related to mosques and employees under the Auqaf Department. District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid highlighted these concerns, and their resolution has been assured by the government. Overall, the government’s commitment to combating corruption and addressing local issues reflects a proactive approach towards the development of Abbottabad.