ECP to resume Akbar S. Babar’s plea on PTI’s intra-party elections

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is scheduled to resume the hearing of the plea filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar against intra-party elections on December 18 (Monday).

The Commission revealed the cause list for the PTI intra-party case, setting the hearing for December 18. A five-member ECP bench will examine objections and issues raised against PTI’s intra-party elections with key applicants such as Akbar S. Babar, Raja Tahir Nawaz, and Naureen Farooq. Barrister Ali Zafar, representing PTI, is expected to present the concluding arguments before the bench.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan and several other party members, including Chief Election Commissioner Niazullah Niazi, Umar Ayub, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Yasmin Rashid, Ali Amin Gandapur, and RO Central Secretariat Sardar Masroof, in the intra-party election case.

The notice highlighted that the PTI intra-party elections did not seem to align with the party’s constitution, Rules 2020, and the Election Act 2017. It emphasized that the ECP issues a certificate only when all the legal prerequisites for conducting intra-party elections under the Election Rules 2017 are met. On December 2, following the ECP’s instructions, PTI conducted its intra-party elections, resulting in the election of Barrister Gohar Khan as the party’s new chairman.