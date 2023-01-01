Caretaker govt to ensure transparent election: PM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday reiterated that the interim government would ensure holding of the upcoming general elections in the most transparent and impartial manner, accepted to all.

Talking to media after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid to pay tribute and offer Fateha, the prime minister said that the caretaker government would function in the limited time frame only to ensure the election process.

They would play their part in this regard by holding transparent and impartial polls, so that Pakistan could move through its constitutional transitional period, he added. On the occasion, the prime minister was accompanied by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tissori, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Maqbool Baqir and the members of his cabinet.

It was the maiden visit of the caretaker prime minister to Karachi after assuming his office. The prime minister said that he along with his few cabinet members came here to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and reaffirm to work for the progress and prosperity of the country by highlighting the social contract under which a separate state came into being. Referring to an address of the founder of the nation on August 11, 1947 before the Constituent Assembly, he said it focused on rights of the minorities and equality among individuals.

Prime Minister Kakar expressed the optimism that the people of the country would excel in different fields on the basis of their talents and it was the future of the country. Earlier, the prime minister laid a floral wreath at the grave of the founder of the nation and offered Fateha. He also penned down his expressions in the visitors’ book.

Kakar assures all-out efforts for addressing Balochistan issues: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Tuesday assured of making all- out efforts, on part of the government, for the resolution of issues of Balochistan province.

The prime minister was talking to a six-member delegation from Balochistan province led by Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, a former member of the National Assembly, that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The delegation felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming his office and apprised him of the issues faced by the province.

Chairperson NCRC calls on Caretaker PM: Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and former senator Ayesha Raza Farooq on Tuesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the chairperson felicitated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the Commission led by Ayesha Raza Farooq and assured of the utilization of all resources to further facilitate the commission. The chairperson apprised the prime minister of the crimes against children and the child labour situation in the country.

The caretaker prime minister said that formal proceedings would be initiated against the violators of child rights and they would be brought to book. He further assured that effective legislation would be enacted for the protection of the rights of the children and for the commission to facilitate the children.