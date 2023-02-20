Cash aid distributed to needy families in Badghis

BADGHIS (Agencies): Local officials of Badghis say, Cash aid is distributed to needy families in that province.

The provincial head of Badghis disaster management, Mawlavi Bari Dad “Sabeer said Development and Social Office Razi distributed cash to 124 families affected by natural disasters in the center of Badghis, and each family received 24,550 Afghanis.

The organization provided cash assistance to 110 families in Moqar Badghis of the district.