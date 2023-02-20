Poor traffic management continues to plague Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): A number of Kabul residents are complaining about disarrayed and poorly managed traffic, but officials say there is complete order in the city.

Ahmad Naveed, a resident of the 5th police district of Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News that most Kabul roads and intersections remained jammed up due to unruly traffic, causing great inconvenience for the people.

“Drivers disregard traffic rules, they stop cars in the middle of the road to pick passengers anywhere they want and it causes traffic jams and disorder in every place,” he added.

Mustafa, a resident of the 12th police district of Kabul, also complained about disorderly traffic movement, saying: “Traffic snarls have increased in the city due to the growing number of vehicles, lack of traffic signals in squares and recklessness of drivers.”

Tawab, a resident of 12th police district, blamed traffic blockades and jams at squares on carelessness of drivers.

Maulvi Khyal Mohammad, traffic manager of Kabul, said orderly traffic flow had been ensured compared to the past.

He added: “The complaints of Kabul residents in this regard are baseless and there has been a complete order.”

According to him, traffic signals would be reactivated in the entire city in near future.