CE urges for winter aids, emergency states plans

KABUL (Agencies): Chaired by Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah the meeting of sub-committee of the council of ministers, discussed issues relating to preparations of the related organs as winter arrives, a statement from the CE office said.

During the meeting Minister of Refugees and Repatriates shared information about the works and developments made by the ministry and said the procedures relating to the Presidential decree 305 has been implemented and executive plan for identification and distribution of the lands to the internally displace families and families of martyrs of the security and defense forces of the country were underway, the statement said.

The minister also said winters aids have been provided to the displaced families and Afghans returning home, according to the statement.

Thanking the development by the ministry in this field, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah said preparation should be made for providing winter aids to the country’s displaced people and meeting the emergency states, as harsh climate has arrived.