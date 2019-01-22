Centre submits reply over Uzair Baloch in SHC

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal government on Tuesday submitted response in the Sindh High Court (SHC) over production of the Lyari gangwar and outlawed People’s Aman Committee Uzair Baloch.

Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar heard the plea regarding production of Uzair Baloch.

The federal government in its response stated that Uzair Baloch was facing case in military court and high court did not has jurisdiction to issue order.

Baloch’s counsel Advocate Shaukat Hayat asked the court to provide information pertaining his client whether he was alive or not. Justice Gorar remarked that Baloch was alive.

The counsel pleaded the court to allow Uzair Baloch to meet his mother and family members on humanitarian basis.

Following the plea, the SHC summoned response from the federal government and adjourned the hearing till February 11.

Earlier in April 2017, Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that Uzair Baloch was arrested under Pakistan Army Act as he was facing allegations of national secrets to foreign intelligence agencies.

It is noteworthy to mention here that mother of the Lyari gangwar chief, Razia Begum, filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking his production orders.

Razia Begum stated in her petition that Baloch’s arrest was reported in January 2016 while challan was also present for his alleged involvement in more than 40 cases but Baloch was not produced before the court since 12 April 2017. She expressed fears that Baloch was sent missing.