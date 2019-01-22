IHC allows FIA to continue probe against BISP official

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to continue with its probe against Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) official Abida Pathan over her alleged involvement in financial wrongdoings.

A bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb withdrew a stay order that had restrained FIA from carrying out an investigation into the allegations of embezzlement against the official.

Ms Pathan, who remained BISP’s district general manager from 2007 to 2013, has been accused of misappropriating Rs22 million of BISP fund.

Advocate Raja Saimul Haq contended before the court that a complaint was received against the accused for allegedly getting Rs22 million meant for distribution among the deserved people deposited into her own account.

He pleaded with the high court to direct her to reimburse the embezzled amount which then be distributed among the affected people.