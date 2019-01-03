Cheque dishonor case: PTI lawmaker sentenced to three years in jail

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A local court of Tando Adam has announced three years sentence in prison to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dewan Sachanand in a cheque dishonor case, on Thursday.

According to details, a judicial magistrate in Tando Adam, Kamran Kalhoro handed a three-year prison term to Sachanand after he was proven guilty during the hearing.

Sachanand had issued a cheque of Rs10 million to Seth Ayub Rajput which bounced owing to insufficient funds.

The PTI MPA was arrested from the court premises following the court verdict.

Sachanand was elected member of the Sindh Assembly on a PTI ticket during the July 25 polls. He was elected on a reserved minority seat.