Children in Kabul malnourished due to poverty

KABUL (TOLO News): Some families in Kabul said that due to poverty and a lack of food, their children have became malnourished.

The father of a malnourished child, Khan Zada, said that he is the family’s sole breadwinner and that his three-year-old child is malnourished as a result of his inability to provide adequate food for them.

“My last child had malnutrition because of a lack of food for him and his mother,” he said.

“Every day, my husband makes between 50 and 60 Afs. He sometimes arrives empty-handed. We don’t have anything to eat for lunch or at night,” said Freshta, the mother of a malnourished child.

Meanwhile, the Save the Children Fund said in a report that Afghanistan is among the fifteen countries in the world that face food insecurity.

“Millions of children around the world are facing hunger. In the 15 worst-affected countries, like South Sudan, Afghanistan or Burkina Faso, one child is pushed into severe acute malnutrition every minute. That’s why we urgently need your help. You can give hungry families the support they need to survive, and stop children dying from hunger,” Save the Children tweeted.

In the meantime, Fouzia Shafique, UNICEF’s health lead in Afghanistan, said that this organization will continue its health emergency response project with the aim of providing health services in 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

“This is a crucial project for the country right now. And the reason is, we are all aware of the economic crisis that Afghanistan has faced over the last one year. We know that more and more Afghans are living in poverty. We know there is loss of livelihoods. People have lost their jobs, their work. Some displacements in the country, last year alone we had a couple of disease outbreaks,”

This comes as, based on the statistics of the Ministry of Public Health in 2022, nearly three million people in Afghanistan have suffered from malnutrition.