Cipher case: Court extends Qureshi’s physical remand for three days

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Friday extended physical remand of senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case for another three days.

Judge Abul Hasnaat of the Special Court of Islamabad heard the cipher case against PTI’s Vice Chairman Qureshi in a closed room. The FIA produced Qureshi in the court.

Senior advocate Shoaib Shaheen appeared in the court on behalf of Qureshi while Shah Khawar represented the FIA in court as special prosecutor.

The special prosecutor in his arguments argued that PTI chairman had waved cipher in the rally while Shoaib Shaheen told the court that there could be several copies of the cipher.

During the hearing, Qureshi told the court that as foreign minister, he sent the cipher to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and he did not steal the cipher.

During the hearing, FIA’s special prosecutor requested Qureshi’s physical remand for another nine days, which was opposed by Shoaib Shaheen.

After listening to the arguments of the parties, the court reserved its decision. Later, while announcing its decision, the court extended Qureshi’s physical for another three days.

The court handed over Qureshi to FIA for three-day physical remand, after which FIA left the court with the PTI leader.