Cipher case hearing against Khan, Qureshi adjourned

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Friday ajourned the hearing of the cipher case against PTI chairman Imran Khan and senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi without any proceedings at Adiala Jail.

Special court judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain conducted the hearing of the case at Adiala Jail. Both PTI chairman and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi were brought to courtroom. FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, Shah Khawar and Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court while Salman Safdar, Ali Gohar and Umair Niazi represented the PTI chairman. Wife and daughter of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi were also present in the court during the hearing.

Taimur Malik and Faiza Shah appeared in the court on behalf of Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Due to absence of defence counsels, statements of the prosecution witnesses could not be recorded. The court, while summoning three more witnesses, adjourned the hearing of the case till November 14.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had adjourned the bail application hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in the cipher case till Wednesday. (PPI)