Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi get 10 years in jail

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk) : A special court handed on Tuesday former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi 10 years in jail in the cipher case.

Special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict today at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Background

A case was registered against Imran and Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

It is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

It is pertinent to mention that on December 13, a special court established under theOfficial Secrets Act indicted both of them in the case.