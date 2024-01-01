Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari addresses Jiyalas of Lyari

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, said that the Pakistan Peoples Party will win the general elections on February 8 and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the Prime Minister of the country.

She said that PPP and the people together can change the destiny of Pakistan. According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited Lyari in Karachi as part of PPP’s nationwide election campaign, where she was warmly received by the people.

Addressing the public at various places in Lyari, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP is the sole party that has presented a poor-friendly and people-friendly manifesto.

We promise to eradicate poverty, build a people’s government and make the people and poor workers of Pakistan prosperous. The PPP has provided quality healthcare to people and free education to children.

Issuance of the Benazir Mazdoor Card has begun in Sindh, now it will be extended to other provinces. We started Peoples Bus Service and Green Bus Line Bus Service for the people of Karachi. Bibi Aseefa reiterated the PPP’s commitment to regularise temporary housing and give ownership rights to the women.

300 units of free electricity will be provided to the public through solar energy parks, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said. She appealed to the people to use the power of the vote wisely and make Chairman Bilawal the PM by voting for the symbol of the arrow.

She said that by stamping the arrow on February 8, the people should give Bilawal Bhutto Zardari an opportunity to serve them. On February 8, the people have to remember the sign of the arrow.

“When you and I work together, no power can stop us”, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari resolved while beckoning the people of Lyari to pledge that they will make Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s nominated representatives successful.

Before the arrival of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Jiyalas and Jiyalis were present in large numbers to welcome her. She was welcomed by a sea of people. People of all ages participated in the rally, including a large number of women. Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari remained outside her car during the rally and responded to the slogans of the people.

PPP candidates for the National Assembly and Sindh Assembly seats in Lyari, Sardar Nabil Gabol, Usman Hungoro, Yousuf Baloch, Salim Mandwiwala and Malik Fayyaz accompanied Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani, General Secretary Javed Naguri and other local leaders were also present in the rally.