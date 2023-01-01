Two civilians martyred in Indian army’s unprovoked firing across LoC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Two citizens were martyred and another injured in unprovoked firing across Line of Control in Azad Kashmir by Indian army soldiers on Saturday.

According to a statement released by the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris opened indiscriminate firing on a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector of Azad Kashmir at 11:55 am.

As a result of the Indian army’s firing, two civilians embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while another was critically injured.

The martyrs were identified as Obaid Qayyum s/o Muhammad Qayyum (age 22 years) and Muhammad Qasim s/o Muhammad Din (age 55 years).

Both Shaheeds were resident of Village Bara Dari Tetrinote, Tehsil Hajira District Poonch.

Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage a day of after the joint statement released in Washington after talks between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations.

While a strong protest is being launched with Indian side, Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in a manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives along the LoC belt, the ISPR statement said.

The Indian side is reminded to respect basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands.

Analysts termed the Indian firing extremely provocative following US-India joint statement yesterday.

In February 2021, Pakistan and India had recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control and agreed to address the ‘core issues’ that could undermine peace and stability.

The surprise announcement was made in a joint statement by the militaries of the two countries on a ‘hotline contact’ between their directors general military operations (DGMOs).

The conversation between Pakistani DGMO Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Paramjit San­gha was described as “free” and “frank” and held in a “cordial atmosphere”.

The agreement reached between the two countries had taken effect a night earlier under which ceasefire violations at the LoC had ended from midnight of Feb 24 and 25, 2021.

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February 2021,” said a statement.

Pakistan and India had in November 2003 agreed to cease fire along the LoC and the Working Boundary. The agreement held for a few years, but regular violations have occurred since 2008. A sharp spike in the truce breaches had, meanwhile, been witnessed since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in India. In 2020 Indian troops committed over 3,000 ceasefire violations in which 28 people were martyred.