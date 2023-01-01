Accountability court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal, Hassaan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hassaan Niazi and others in connection with two new cases the police registered against them.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan issued the arrest warrants after police requested for the same.

The police prayed the court for the warrants and the accused were in hiding to avoid arrest.

Arrest warrants were issued against Hammad Azhar, Hassaan Niazi, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others in connection with case no 108/23 registered at Sarwar Road Police Station.

In case no 1280/23 lodged with Gulberg Police Station, the non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hassaan Niazi, Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and others.