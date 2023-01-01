Miftah Ismail resigns from all posts of PML-N

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Miftah Ismail on Saturday left the PML-N and resigned from all posts of the party.

Miftah sent his resignation to PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal.

In a letter written to the PML-N secretary general, Miftah stated: “Given the upcoming reorganisation of the party structure, I think it’s time for me to make official what is already true and move on. I, therefore, tender my resignation as General Secretary of PML-N Sindh and also resign from all party committees.”

He thanked party supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for entrusting him with responsibilities in the party and in the government as well.

He also expressed his gratitude to other party leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq and Pervaiz Rashid for being kind to him.

He said though he won’t be active anymore in electoral politics, but he shared a keen desire to see a socially just and economically stable and well-governed Pakistan.

The development comes amid reports that party chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has decided to remove Miftah from his party position.

Miftah has lately been vocal against the government’s economic handling. He was critical of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s dealing with the IMF and his management of other economic issues.

Miftah, Khaqan Abbasi and PPP deserter Mustafa Khokhar have been taking part in a series of debates being held under the concept of ‘Reimaging Pakistan’.

A group of disgruntled politicians belonging to the country’s ruling coalition kicked off a nationwide debate called “Reimagining Pakistan”, taking up a wide range of issues for discussion while expressing regret they were not adequately addressed since independence.

The initiative to launch the national debate over the country’s outstanding problems by some dissatisfied politicians also led to media speculation that a new political party was about to be launched ahead of the general elections which are scheduled later this year.

Ismail, however, had denied any such plan was in the offing.