CJP Asif Saeed Khosa approves 57 new model courts

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa approved establishment of 57 new model courts in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan on Saturday.

According to Dunya News, 40 model courts will be established in Punjab while 16 in Sindh and one will be established in Balochistan. New model courts will start working from June 24.

According to sources, a federal judicial workshop will be held on 19th June to train new model court judges.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will address the participants of the federal judiciary.