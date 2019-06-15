Inquiry commission would be announced soon: PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed about the inquiry commission in a meeting held at his Bani Gala residence.

The meeting also discussed matters pertaining to arrests of opposition leaders. The meeting was attended by Federal minister Umer Ayub, Murad Saeed, Senator Faisal Javed, SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan, Jahangir Tareen and others.

As per details, the meeting also discussed poverty alleviation program. Finance advisor briefed the audience about budget and targets of government in next fiscal year.

Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi briefed the meeting about tax reforms and targets in next year. Jahangir Tareen also briefed about Agriculture.

The PM expressed that the inquiry commission would be announced soon to investigate previous loans of Rs 24000 billion. He said economy of Pakistan is stable now and difficulties have been beard. He said the current account deficit has reduced by 30%.

PM said 2000 out of 4000 collected revenue is paid for loans. He said first priority of PTI government is to bring people above poverty line, adding that the budget for Ehsas program has been increased to RS 191 billion from Rs 100 billion.