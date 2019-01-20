CM Buzdar announces to supervise JIT investigation

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday stated that he would personally supervise the investigations on the alleged Sahiwal extrajudicial killing.

Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have been booked under terrorism charges for their involvement in Saturday’s alleged shootout that killed four people, including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter.

The chief minister made the announcement in a high-level meeting to look at the progress on the case, the concerned officials presented a report to him.

Provincial law minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, inspector general, and officials of intelligence agencies were present in the meeting.

CM Buzdar said that an independent joint investigation team has been made on the incident; a case has been filed against the alleged perpetrators, adding those responsible for the incident will be held accountable.

The chief minister said that he will make sure that there is rule of law in the province.

Four people including three members of a family – were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal on Saturday.

CTD personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.